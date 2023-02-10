Fatal snowmobile accident reported in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY — A 49-year-old man from Indiana was killed in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Luce County.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched to Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 in Luce County for a single vehicle snowmobile crash at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Upon investigation, troopers learned that a snowmobile driven by 49-year-old Robert Huffmaster from Valparaiso, Indiana had run off the trail and struck a tree. Huffmaster was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Huffmaster was alone on the snowmobile, which was a 2016 Ski-Doo.

Troopers were assisted by Luce County EMS and officers from the Michigan DNR. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash and the incident remains under investigation.

According to the DNR's Snowmobile Fatality Summary for 2022-23, this is the 13th death so far this season.