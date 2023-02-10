Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home.

First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m.

“Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to Colleton Medical Center by Fire-Rescue,” officials said.

Wilkey Street shooting | Images courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue Wilkey Street shooting | Images courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

