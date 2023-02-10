Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home
By Tim Renaud,
6 days ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home.
First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m.
“Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to Colleton Medical Center by Fire-Rescue,” officials said.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
