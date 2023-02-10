Open in App
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

By John Paul Schmidt,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NQE4_0kjJmUN500

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10.

Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the motorcycle.

According to an SPD press release, the crash investigation showed that Jones lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones’ family has been notified.

The SPD is asking anyone with information about the crash to call them. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

