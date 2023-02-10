Open in App
Washington, DC
MedicalXpress

Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke

By American Heart Association,

6 days ago
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman,...
Columbus, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

