Open in App
Berkeley Township, NJ
See more from this location?
New York Post

Students protest Adriana Kuch’s suicide on day of her wake, rip district’s ‘failure’ to stop bullying

By Natalie O'Neill,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9hl0_0kjJjsBM00

Dozens of outraged New Jersey high school students took to the streets Friday to protest the tragic death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — a suicide triggered by bullying at school — and the district’s alleged failure to act.

Chanting “Justice for Adriana,” the youngsters gathered outside a fence at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township to demand administrators do more to end repeated acts of students’ cruelty on campus.

The fiery demonstration came the same day Adriana’s family paid tearful respects at a private wake for the teen.

At the protest, students  waved signs reading “Voice for the voiceless” and “We have rights” — two days after more than 200 teens walked out of class over what they called a pattern of bullying that the district ignores.

Adriana took her own life two days after a video was posted online of a group of girls attacking her on Feb. 1 — hitting her with a water bottle and taunting her as she walked with her boyfriend in a school hallway.

“That’s what you get, you stupid a— b—!” someone can be heard shouting during the attack.

Her heartbroken dad, Michael Kuch, said later he was furious over how the school handled the situation — including that educators never called police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBE6b_0kjJjsBM00
Students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township protested the untimely death of Adriana Kuch.
Facebook / Michael Kuch

“My daughter actually blacks out and they don’t call an ambulance, they take her to the nurse’s office,” Kuch told ABC 7, adding Adriana had “never been in a fight before, she’s 98 pounds, 5-2 and she loves everybody.”

The students involved in the bullying were later suspended indefinitely.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Berkeley Township, NJ
Teen recalls ‘humiliating’ bullying at Adriana Kuch’s NJ high school
Berkeley Township, NJ2 days ago
Protests Expected After Suicide Of NJ Student
Berkeley Township, NJ3 days ago
Superintendent Resigns After Bashing Family of Student Who Killed Herself
Berkeley Township, NJ4 days ago
Most Popular
Bullied NJ teen Adriana Kuch saved a child struggling in neighbor’s pool, dramatic video shows
New York City, NY5 days ago
NJ school chief stunningly victim-blames bullied teen Adriana Kuch’s suicide on drug use, dad’s ‘affair’
Berkeley Township, NJ6 days ago
N.J. Councilman Fatally Shot by Former Colleague One Week After Killing of Another Lawmaker
Milford, NJ3 days ago
Dad of NJ girl who committed suicide after school beatdown denies racism played a role
Berkeley Township, NJ6 days ago
Student allegedly killed 15-year-old in ‘horrible’ stabbing at Minnesota high school
Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates
Berkeley Township, NJ6 days ago
Boyfriend of Adriana Kuch can’t stop crying, re-watching bullying video
Berkeley Township, NJ6 days ago
Scientists warn of potentially serious health risks following Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender
Chico, CA6 days ago
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Milford, NH5 days ago
N.J. teacher under fire after student secretly records her profanity-laced tirade in class
Sicklerville, NJ8 days ago
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Hanover, MI5 days ago
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
Uniontown, PA6 days ago
Student dead after stabbing at high school
Saint Paul, MN6 days ago
Man shot, killed by St. Paul police officer after allegedly threatening others with a knife
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
High speed chase starts in Virginia, ends in West Virginia
Princeton, WV3 days ago
NYC shows states why ranked-choice voting is a liberal disaster
New York City, NY59 minutes ago
North Carolina mother charged after police find dead 3-month-old boy in a suitcase in a closet for over 12 hours
Roanoke Rapids, NC7 days ago
17-year-old boy shot in stomach in St. Paul's North End, police say
Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
Tennessee National Guard ID’s vets killed in Alabama Black Hawk crash
Huntsville, AL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy