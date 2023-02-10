Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGCrS_0kjJjgps00

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said.

Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

Troopers witnessed the incident and arrested Mateo after the vehicle stopped at the steps on the south side of the Capitol. She faces felony counts that include criminal mischief, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and child abandonment, Taylor said,

Travis County jail records show Mateo was being held without bond and do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Her motive was not known, according to Taylor, who said it does not appear to be a terrorist attack.

“No, that’s one of our questions, she’s not talking too much,” Taylor told The Associated Press.

Mateo’s two children are now in state custody, Taylor said.

Both the Texas House and Senate had adjourned for the week and are in recess until next week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor
Pampa, TX3 hours ago
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outages
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular
Officials: Arizona spill likely not due to speed or alcohol
Tucson, AZ1 hour ago
Worker pleads not guilty to killing 7 at California farms
Half Moon Bay, CA3 hours ago
Missing Georgia woman found dead, sheriff says
Canton, GA1 day ago
Arizona interstate reopens after deadly crash, leak
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings
Newtown, CT9 hours ago
Black Hawk pilots killed in Alabama crash were experienced
Huntsville, AL4 hours ago
Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Autopsy: Death of ex-state NAACP president ruled a suicide
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Blue Cross files legal challenges to N. Carolina contract
Durham, NC4 hours ago
Georgia nuclear plant again delayed at cost of $200M more
Augusta, GA2 hours ago
Gregory leads Appalachian State over Texas State 82-75
Boone, NC39 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy