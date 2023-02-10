Open in App
Clovis, CA
The Fresno Bee

This chain restaurant is opening its first in Clovis. Did you know it had Fresno roots?

By Bethany Clough,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbsd1_0kjJjSQa00

Eureka! , a regional chain restaurant known for its burgers, beer and whiskey, is planning its first location in Clovis.

The restaurant has for years had a spot in Fresno at Palm and Nees avenues — and has roots in Fresno.

Now, it’s bringing a Eureka! to the southeast corner of Herndon and Clovis avenues.

It will be in The Trading Post shopping center with Sprouts. It’s slated to open in August.

Eureka! is taking over the spot where Pokiland was located, near Dollar Tree. (The Clovis Pokiland closed in July , blaming inflation. Its Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue location is still open.)

The new Eureka! will be one of the smaller restaurants in the company, at 2,400 square feet. But it will have the largest patio in the company at 3,000 square feet, said Alexia Peters, vice president of marketing for the Eureka! Restaurant Group.

The restaurant will take over a somewhat hidden patio where two corners of the shopping center meet. It’s a large space with columns and lots of greenery.

It may not look like the Fresno Eureka! Each location has its own feel and decor, Peters said.

“We want the guest to feel like it’s their local restaurant,” she said.

The food and drinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeNO3_0kjJjSQa00
Eureka! has a rotating cocktail menu and an expansive selection of small batch whiskey on the menu, along with craft beer and wine. Special to the Bee/Eureka!

Formerly known as Eureka! Burger, the restaurant now goes solely by Eureka!

Burgers are a highlight of the menu. The Santa Carota beef is made from Angus cattle that’s fed almost exclusively carrots and is free from hormones and antibiotics.

Bison and veggie burgers are also available.

One signature entree is the Fresno Fig Burger, available at all locations. It’s a beef patty served with fig marmalade, melted goat cheese, bacon, arugula and a spicy porter mustard.

There are also chicken sandwiches, barbecue pork ribs, fish tacos, salads, and creative appetizers like mac ‘n cheese balls with beer cheese sauce.

The restaurant will have a bar with plenty of craft beer on tap, wine, cocktails, spirits and mimosa flights.

It also specializes in small-batch whiskey. The Fresno menu , for example, has 37 kinds of whiskey available.

Fresno roots

Eureka! is based in Southern California. Most of its restaurants are in California, with one each in Nevada, Idaho, Texas and Washington.

The Clovis location will be its 28th.

Founder Paul Frederick is from Fresno. The Fresno Eureka! was the company’s second location, after Redlands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wrdw_0kjJjSQa00
Eureka! is a California-based restaurant chain serving burgers and a variety of other foods. It’s planning a Clovis location. JEFF CALDEIRA

