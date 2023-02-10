Legislative leaders agree on change to budget-writing committee voting

Legislative leadership have come to an agreement on how the state budget-writing committee will do its votes this session. The decision was announced Thursday evening in a press release.

The House and Senate members of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) will continue to vote together; however, their votes will now be announced separately. If a budget bill passes with the majority of the full joint committee, but not the majority of either the House or Senate members, it will go to the chamber that didn’t fully support the bill, according to the press release signed by the committee co-chairs Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.

For instance, if a bill passed the joint committee without the majority support from its Senate members, it would go to the Senate, which would then get to decide its course of action. Horman said they could decide to send it to a committee, keep it at the desk, or the joint committee could take up a new version to make changes and get more support.

House Speaker Mike Moyle, who pushed for the change , said he was satisfied with this outcome.

“I think that the bodies generally do not like bills coming down that have not been supported by the majority of their caucus,” he said. “That’s been my problem with sending out bills out of joint committees that don’t have a majority. So now we have a process to know how our House members voted and we have the process to take care of a problem after it arises.”

He said if there are budgets that aren’t supported by members of one chamber or the others’ members, that he would hope JFAC would take it back up before sending it to the floor.

If he were to receive a bill that didn’t receive support of the House Appropriations members, he would caucus with his members to decide whether to kill it or work on it, he said.

“We’ll work together to solve it,” Moyle said,

Moyle told the Idaho Press in the first week of the session that he was seeking to change how the committee votes so that its House and Senate members would vote separately. The committee, known as JFAC, had been holding off on making any votes this session until the decision was finalized by leaders in both chambers.

Moyle said at the time he thinks the change will also help budgets pass off the House and Senate floors. He said the current system can create an imbalance, where budgets can pass out of committee with minimal support from members in one chamber or the other. This can create the perception that one chamber doesn’t support it, he said.

Other joint committees, such as the Change in Employee Compensation Committee, Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, and Legislative Council, currently vote together.

“This process acknowledges that the authority of the joint committee is derived from members of the senate finance committee and members of the house appropriations committee,” the press release states. “The joint committee will then reassess the situation in the interim.”

Horman said she supported the decision.

“This is a balanced resolution that allows us to get to work on supplementals and budgets,” she said.

Senate Pro Tempore, Chuck Winder, R-Boise, was not immediately available for comment.

The committee is scheduled to start budget setting on Feb. 21.