Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Rogersville Review

Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches

By Field Level Media,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omglk_0kjJdwDC00

One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near.

Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Kafka is a finalist in Arizona, but the Cardinals conducted a second interview with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, NFL Network and The Athletic reported.

A third finalist for the vacancy with the Cardinals, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, was named defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Arizona has a new general manager, Monti Ossenfort, leading their search for Kliff Kingsbury's replacement. Ossenfort also interviewed Callahan and new Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Jeff Saturday replaced Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 season, but the former was 1-7 as interim coach of the Colts. Saturday, 47, interviewed twice for the position and was one of seven known finalists.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris also had two interviews with the Colts.

Morris was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. He's viewed as a finalist in Indy after details of his lengthy second interview were reported this week by ESPN.

--Field Level Media

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Jonathan Gannon took pay cut to become Cardinals HC
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Most Popular
Ezekiel Elliott will only return to Cowboys in 2023 on one condition
Dallas, TX1 day ago
PHOTO GALLERY: Falcons conquer Vikings to reach 1-3A title game
Elizabethton, TN9 hours ago
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Commanders officially hire Eric Bieniemy as OC
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy