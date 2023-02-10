Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at 2023 Genesis Invitational

Photo: Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

The last time we saw Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour, he was crossing the Swilcan Bridge at St. Andrews last July possibly for the final time in competition at the British Open.

We’ve seen him tee it up a few times in golf’s ‘silly season’ since, first at the Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, then at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

With the Genesis Invitational next on the schedule after this week’s WM Phoenix Open, many hoped we’d see the 15-time major winner play in the event hosted by his foundation.

Well, it’s time to rejoice.

Woods has announced that he’s in the field for next week’s premier event at Riviera Country Club.

In 13 starts at Riviera Country Club, Woods is winless. It was also where he played in his first PGA Tour event as an amateur.

The last time he played the Genesis, he shot a final-round 77 and finished in last place in 2020. The last two years, he was there as host and handed out the trophy to Max Homa and Joaquin Niemann.

The 2023 field currently features 40 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The tournament will have 134 golfers.