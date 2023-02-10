Open in App
Wyoming, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming

By Demetrios SandersRachel Van Gilder,

6 days ago

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed and woman shot and injured at an apartment complex in Wyoming Friday afternoon, police say.

A second woman was also injured, but not by gunshot. Both women’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The man was identified by Wyoming police as 30-year-old Devin McDonald.

It happened at Pinery Woods Apartments on Michael Avenue SW south of Burton Street SW. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety Capt. Timothy Pols said an officer on patrol heard the shooting around 1:15 p.m., after which 911 calls started coming in.

“There was a number of people involved in this incident. Exactly what happened is not entirely clear at this point. We’re still very early on in the investigation,” Pols said.

What police do believe is that the shooting appears to have started as a domestic dispute in a third-floor apartment. Officers said the altercation spilled outside, where shots were fired. The News 8 crews on the scene saw the sliding glass door of the apartment was shot out.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Xdus_0kjJd8bT00
    The scene following a shooting at an apartment building on Michael Avenue SW in Wyoming, Michigan on Feb. 10, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMbRV_0kjJd8bT00
    Police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on Michael Avenue SW in Wyoming, Michigan on Feb. 10, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T303u_0kjJd8bT00
    The scene following a shooting at an apartment building on Michael Avenue SW in Wyoming, Michigan on Feb. 10, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHdC0_0kjJd8bT00
    Police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on Michael Avenue SW in Wyoming, Michigan on Feb. 10, 2023.

“A chaotic scene,” Pol said. “Even people who live in the area wanted to leave the scene. Just trying to determine what everyone’s involvement is.”

A neighbor reported hearing many shots.

“At least 10 to 15, then a pause, then another good 10 shots,” the neighbor, George Raymond, said.

Police from Wyoming, Grandville, Grand Rapids and state police all responded, with teams spread out over several blocks in the neighborhood.

One person was taken into custody in a garage about a block away on Godfrey Avenue SW.

“My wife’s been telling me for years to put a lock on the door,” the resident told News 8. “They ran in there when I wasn’t looking. When I came out, they were in there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwQCL_0kjJd8bT00
Police at a garage on Godfrey Avenue SW where one person was taken into custody following a shooting about a block away on Michael Avenue. (Feb. 10, 2023)

Police say they are not looking for anyone else involved in the situation.

“We are not actively looking for anyone at this moment,” Pols said. “However, the involved parties are still being identified and spoken to. To say that we have everyone from the scene identified and being interviewed, I’m not sure of that.”

Police are interviewing witnesses and recovered a weapon that was used in the incident. No arrests have been made.

McDonald’s mother Jeanette Matthews said her son had only been living at Pinery Woods Apartments for a few months prior to his death. She pleads for gun violence to end.

“Just need to put down the guns and start praying, really start praying,” Matthews said. “Why keep throwing your lives away by killing over nothing? One bullet will send you away for the rest of your life.”

The apartment complex is only about 100 yards from the Wyoming DPS building.

—News 8’s Demetrios Sanders and Ken Kolker contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wyoming State
Police: Contact made with all involved in deadly crash
Wyoming, MI2 days ago
Most Popular
West Michigan man dies in crash, 2 others injured
White Cloud, MI1 day ago
Lansing resident captures MSU shooter's last moments on surveillance system
Lansing, MI15 hours ago
People in custody after hit-and-run near Walker school
Walker, MI1 day ago
Woman who spotted MSU shooter: ‘It felt like a dream’
Lansing, MI3 hours ago
Bodycam video: MSU shooter arrested in 2019 with concealed gun
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Hit-and-run suspects arrested at Grand Rapids-area school
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Plea deal allowed MSU shooter to possess guns
Lansing, MI12 hours ago
1 seriously injured after crash splits car in half near Paw Paw
Paw Paw, MI17 hours ago
Police identify stranger who walked into Calvin classroom, referenced MSU ‘incident’ before leaving
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Leitchfield man with lengthy arrest history jailed in Michigan after being caught breaking into home
Holland, MI2 days ago
Man fatally shot after confrontation, court records show
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Stolen car chase ends in crash
Douglas, MI1 day ago
Garbage truck collides with semi-truck in West Michigan crash
Olive Township, MI1 day ago
Murder charge after man shot, killed in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
1 hospitalized after crash in Tallmadge Township
Walker, MI1 day ago
Stolen car chase from GR finishes in Wayland yard
Wayland, MI2 days ago
Michigan homeowner finds suspects stealing property, follows them while calling 911
Caledonia, MI2 days ago
Detectives looking for missing woman, may be headed to Muskegon
Muskegon, MI2 days ago
Muskegon man arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl, other drugs
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Kalamazoo man accused of shooting sentenced to prison for gun crimes
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Stolen items worth thousands recovered after Kentucky man's arrest
Leitchfield, KY2 days ago
GRPD: Three shot and hurt on northwest side of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
GR man sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing and selling guns
Grand Rapids, MI5 hours ago
Puppy 'Stitch' passes away after Norton Shores rescue
Norton Shores, MI9 hours ago
How being at the airport saved a Grand Rapids woman's life
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Suspect's father speaks out after shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in wrong-way crash pleads guilty
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy