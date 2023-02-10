30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed and woman shot and injured at an apartment complex in Wyoming Friday afternoon, police say.

A second woman was also injured, but not by gunshot. Both women’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The man was identified by Wyoming police as 30-year-old Devin McDonald.

It happened at Pinery Woods Apartments on Michael Avenue SW south of Burton Street SW. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety Capt. Timothy Pols said an officer on patrol heard the shooting around 1:15 p.m., after which 911 calls started coming in.

“There was a number of people involved in this incident. Exactly what happened is not entirely clear at this point. We’re still very early on in the investigation,” Pols said.

What police do believe is that the shooting appears to have started as a domestic dispute in a third-floor apartment. Officers said the altercation spilled outside, where shots were fired. The News 8 crews on the scene saw the sliding glass door of the apartment was shot out.

The scene following a shooting at an apartment building on Michael Avenue SW in Wyoming, Michigan on Feb. 10, 2023.

The scene following a shooting at an apartment building on Michael Avenue SW in Wyoming, Michigan on Feb. 10, 2023.

“A chaotic scene,” Pol said. “Even people who live in the area wanted to leave the scene. Just trying to determine what everyone’s involvement is.”

A neighbor reported hearing many shots.

“At least 10 to 15, then a pause, then another good 10 shots,” the neighbor, George Raymond, said.

Police from Wyoming, Grandville, Grand Rapids and state police all responded, with teams spread out over several blocks in the neighborhood.

One person was taken into custody in a garage about a block away on Godfrey Avenue SW.

“My wife’s been telling me for years to put a lock on the door,” the resident told News 8. “They ran in there when I wasn’t looking. When I came out, they were in there.”

Police at a garage on Godfrey Avenue SW where one person was taken into custody following a shooting about a block away on Michael Avenue. (Feb. 10, 2023)

Police say they are not looking for anyone else involved in the situation.

“We are not actively looking for anyone at this moment,” Pols said. “However, the involved parties are still being identified and spoken to. To say that we have everyone from the scene identified and being interviewed, I’m not sure of that.”

Police are interviewing witnesses and recovered a weapon that was used in the incident. No arrests have been made.

McDonald’s mother Jeanette Matthews said her son had only been living at Pinery Woods Apartments for a few months prior to his death. She pleads for gun violence to end.

“Just need to put down the guns and start praying, really start praying,” Matthews said. “Why keep throwing your lives away by killing over nothing? One bullet will send you away for the rest of your life.”

The apartment complex is only about 100 yards from the Wyoming DPS building.

—News 8’s Demetrios Sanders and Ken Kolker contributed to this report.

