Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches

One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near.

Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Kafka is a finalist in Arizona, but the Cardinals conducted a second interview with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, NFL Network and The Athletic reported.

A third finalist for the vacancy with the Cardinals, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, was named defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Arizona has a new general manager, Monti Ossenfort, leading their search for Kliff Kingsbury's replacement. Ossenfort also interviewed Callahan and new Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Jeff Saturday replaced Frank Reich nine games into the 2022 season, but the former was 1-7 as interim coach of the Colts. Saturday, 47, interviewed twice for the position and was one of seven known finalists.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris also had two interviews with the Colts.

Morris was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. He's viewed as a finalist in Indy after details of his lengthy second interview were reported this week by ESPN.

