Roger Williams Park Zoo Mourns Death of Gracie the Moon Bear

The Roger Williams Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Gracie, a 27-year-old moon bear who was humanely euthanized due to a recent decline in health, and age related mobility issues.

Gracie first came to the zoo with her brother George in 1996.

In a statement The Zoo spoke lovingly of Gracie:

She had a unique and sweet personality and loved interacting with her keepers, who loved her just as deeply in return. She loved to climb and play in her younger years, and was always up for nice cuddle alongside her brother.” Our dedicated and experienced animal care and veterinary teams gave her the very best care, and she touched countless hearts in her 27 years of life. The Zoo family will hold a very special place in its heart for Gracie and she will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Please keep the animal care team and all who loved her in your thoughts during this time. We encourage people to share photos and fond memories of Gracie so that her keepers may see your remembrances and kind words. The Zoo is dedicated to providing the best possible care for every animal at the Zoo. Solitary by nature, Gracie’s sibling George is being carefully monitored by his keepers and we will continue to ensure he receives an enriching and comfortable life.

Moon bears usually live about 25 to 30 years.

