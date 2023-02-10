No. 6 Stanford bounce back with blowout win over No. 17 Arizona

Following a disappointing loss to Washington Stanford was able to get back on track

Stanford very well may have been sleepless in Seattle following last Sunday's loss to unranked Washington.

They quickly awoke this week in Tucson against No. 17 Arizona, as the Cardinal started off hot in the first quarter jumping out to a 10 point lead. It was the Cameron Brink and Haley Jones show again, as the two stars both contributed 18 points.

The win over Arizona gives the Cardinal sole possession of first place in the Pac-12, and also marks their sixth straight victory over Arizona. Stanford was able to assert themselves in the rebounding battle, grabbing 45 to Washington's 27. The Cardinal were also able to get hot on offense, tying a season-high with 59.3% shooting.

The dominance on offense and the boards helped Stanford secure a massive 80-64 win.

Despite being the No. 6 team in the country, Stanford came into the week No. 4 in the NET rankings, keeping them in position to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If they were to get a No. 1 seed, it would mark their third consecutive season as a No. 1, their longest streak since four straight No. 1 seeds from 2010-13.

Before heading back to Palo Alto, Stanford will finish their four-game road trip at Arizona State.