Open in App
Akron, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Zoo to reopen Saturday. Here's what we know

By Akron Beacon Journal,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47L3LP_0kjJUtEs00

The Akron Zoo closed Friday afternoon after it was discovered that stormy weather Friday knocked down a tree that damaged part of a perimeter fence.

The zoo said the fence is not connected to any animal habitats and all animals remain secure. After repairs were made Friday afternoon, the zoo announced it will reopen Saturday.

More: Draco − Akron Zoo's resident female Komodo dragon − has died

Zoo spokesperson Elena Bell said the zoo typically gets about 1,000 visitors on a weekend with good weather this time of year.

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year. Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $9 per person. Children under two are free and parking is $5.  For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zoo to reopen Saturday. Here's what we know

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Akron, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
Akron, OH9 hours ago
Health officials respond to chemical concerns in NE Ohio
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
See where Allegiant flights from CAK are now headed
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular
The Frozen Wine Slushies From This Vineyard South Of Cleveland Are A Delicious Treat
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Bodies found in search for 2 missing men in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Visit Ohio's Coolest Retro Antique Superstore
Akron, OH2 days ago
4 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Sunshine, severe threat and snow chances this week
Ashland, OH2 days ago
How worried should I be after the Ohio train derailment?
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
2 men recovered from Lake Erie are men who went missing days prior, ME confirms
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Erin Brockovich warns Ohio train derailment is transpiring into a 'nightmare': None of this makes sense
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
Deputy hit by car clearing hundreds of people from Airbnb
Sugarcreek, OH2 days ago
Attorney warning East Palestine residents about $1,000 Norfolk Southern ‘payments’
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Families could be left deciding between rent or food starting March 1
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
3 more chemicals discovered in Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Shooting in parking lot in Lake County wounds 1; suspect in custody
Painesville, OH1 day ago
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Akron home transformed into tranquil retreat
Akron, OH3 days ago
Norfolk Southern Offers 25,000 to East Palestine for Potentially Deadly Train Crash
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Video shows train glowing 20 miles from train derailment site
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Endangered 72-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman reported missing
Cuyahoga Falls, OH9 hours ago
Canton hospital system needs to fill nearly 1,000 positions
Canton, OH2 days ago
Shooting at Canton apartments overnight, police say
Canton, OH2 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
Akron, OH4 days ago
330 Weddings: Downtown Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls, OH3 days ago
Middlefield Township bicyclist struck, killed crossing Geauga County road
Middlefield, OH1 day ago
Driver injured in Youngstown crash
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Son’s death spotlights pitfalls in Ohio’s traffic law and marijuana use
Austintown, OH22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy