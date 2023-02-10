Akron Zoo to reopen Saturday. Here's what we know

The Akron Zoo closed Friday afternoon after it was discovered that stormy weather Friday knocked down a tree that damaged part of a perimeter fence.

The zoo said the fence is not connected to any animal habitats and all animals remain secure. After repairs were made Friday afternoon, the zoo announced it will reopen Saturday.

Zoo spokesperson Elena Bell said the zoo typically gets about 1,000 visitors on a weekend with good weather this time of year.

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year. Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $9 per person. Children under two are free and parking is $5. For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550.

