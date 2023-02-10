Chargers' Antonio Gates Among Eligible Players For 2024 Hall of Fame Class

The legendary Chargers' pass-catcher is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2024.

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony at the Phoenix Convention Center. It won't be long until the Hall of Fame process begins for the candidates eligible in 2024.

Next year's class is headlined by one of the most productive players to put on a Chargers uniform. The list of first-year players on the ballot certainly features stars that stand out, but none bigger than tight end Antonio Gates.

Gates called it a career after 16 seasons, all with the Chargers, finishing his decorated career helping usher the tight end position back into prominence.

He's 17th all-time in receptions (955), ranking third among tight ends. His knack to find the end zone propelled him in becoming seventh all-time in touchdown receptions (116), more than any tight end in the history of the game.

Gates, who played college basketball at Eastern Michigan and Kent State rather than lacing up his cleats on the gridiron, has a good shot in becoming a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Defensive end Julius Peppers, quarterback Andrew Luck, safety Eric Berry, running back Jamaal Charles and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata are among other first-year eligible players that will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2024.

The Hall's Board of Selectors will start the voting process in the months ahead for the 2024 class. First, they'll trim the list of candidates to 25, before coming to grips on 15 finalists. Up to five modern-era finalist can be elected to Canton, Ohio.

