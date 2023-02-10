Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico
The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
Precolonial Black Africa
Precolonial Black Africa is an important part of the history and understanding of the African continent. It is a period that contrasts greatly with the view of Africa in books written by Europeans and Arabs after colonization. Precolonial Black Africa was comprised of many diverse societies, most notably those in West Africa which had feudal structures similar to those found in Europe at the time. These African societies had their own unique cultures, beliefs, and political systems which allowed them to thrive for centuries prior to European involvement on the continent.
Unmatched Agility: Viral video proves cheetah's hunting skills are second to none
As humans, we can learn a lot from the animals that roam the wild. Their instincts and survival tactics are truly awe-inspiring, and watching videos of their hunting skills can give us a glimpse into the harsh realities of life in the wilderness.
Watch: This Bonkers Shark-Shaped Sub Is Ready for High-Speed Adventures Above and Below the Water
The Jet Shark’s name really says it all. The bonkers new submersible, which is the brainchild of Rob Innes, has the body of a shark and the power of a jetboat. The vessel is based on the Seabreacher watercraft that was released a decade ago, but it’s significantly larger than its predecessor. As the designers put it, if the Seabreacher was a nimble race car, the Jet Shark is a luxury GT. The spacious, air-conditioned cockpit is fitted with four cushioned seats and twin piloting controls. The two large gullwing doors can be left open if you’re after a little leisurely alfresco...
Grandfather builds impressive fighter aircraft from scratch
"I am a nutty engineer, basically." The post Grandfather builds impressive fighter aircraft from scratch appeared first on Talker.
BBC
Sewerby Hall: Wild deer rescued after getting stuck in fence
A wild deer has been rescued after getting trapped in the railings surrounding a tourist attraction in East Yorkshire. The female roe deer was found in the fencing at Sewerby Hall near Bridlington on Saturday morning. Staff from the hall's zoo freed the animal with help from a local veterinary...
Grandfather and Grandson Killed in Two Separate Tiger Attacks Over 24 Hours
Authorities are searching for the man-eating tiger, or tigers, as residents live in fear of further attacks.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Gigantic Elephant Wade Into Hippo-Infested Waters and Part the Sea Like Moses
Watch This Gigantic Elephant Wade Into Hippo-Infested Waters and Part the Sea Like Moses. Filmed at the amazing Nogorongoro crater area in Tanzania, here we see two giant species negotiate a right of way across a river. It’s fascinating to see these magnificent animals show each other mutual respect and share the stretch of water without coming to blows.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Gargantuan Komodo Dragon Effortlessly Swallow a Wild Boar in One Gulp
Watch a Gargantuan Komodo Dragon Effortlessly Swallow a Wild Boar in One Gulp. Komodo dragons are unique and magnificent animals – but are not what most people would class as cute and cuddly. They are apex predators in their environments and have some impressive adaptations that make them formidable hunters. In this clip, we see one swallow a whole wild boar. We learn from the video notes that the wild boar had been bitten by a Komodo dragon a few days before and had gradually died. Let’s take a closer look at what makes this reptile so unique.
BBC
Don't release memorial balloons, mourners urged
People in one Welsh county who want to commemorate deaths are to be reminded that releasing balloons and lanterns is banned. However, officials in Flintshire say they are wary of sending staff to confront those who are grieving because of the sensitive nature of the occasion. Instead, the council will...
Unique Volkswagen car-trailer hybrid unearthed in 1974 video
Footage of a particularly unique Volkswagen model has resurfaced on social media.In a 1974 advert, the classic car is seen driving around with an unusual trailer - the gooseneck - attached to its roof.Complete with its very own bathroom, kitchen, and room to sleep four adults, the trailer can turn 360 degrees around the car.While it’s an iconic car, its use declined. The Beetle is no longer in production; its last batch of models were produced in Puebla, Mexico, in July 2003.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cost of living crisis: Martin Lewis urges Britons to avoid ‘tragic’ mistakePrincess of Wales pulls tyre in gruelling training exerciseGrandfather builds replica Spitfire from scratch in garden shed
BBC
Harewood House bird garden closure date announced
A bird garden at a Yorkshire stately home is to close for the final time this month after being a much-loved attraction for more than 50 years. Harewood House bird garden in Leeds will shut on 19 February, with its occupants rehomed at zoos across the country, the trust which runs it said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Bumble Bee in the World
Bumble bees are an important part of the environment. They are pollinators that drink nectar and spread pollen. Bumble bees come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. They aren’t all small yellow-flying bugs. For example, the largest bumble bee in the world is the Bombus dahlbomii, but sadly they are threatened. The population is declining. Follow along to discover more about the largest bumble bee in the world and why it’s considered threatened.
msn.com
These ruins are a potent legacy of war on the landscape
At a glance the view could be of any beach or cliff or headland, on the edge of any northern sea: cold and hard, with big horizons, rocks oiled with salt and moisture. Let that glance linger, though, and you start to see them. A slot in a cliff that’s a little too straight to be natural. Boulders on the beach that, with scrutiny, aren’t boulders at all. That line of rocks exposed at low tide spaced with tell-tale regularity, straight edges cut by human hand.
The Lost City of the Monkey God
Lost city of the monkey godPhoto byBradshaw Foundation. Deep in the rainforests of Honduras lies a lost city that has captured the imagination of explorers, archaeologists, and adventure seekers for generations. The Lost City of the Monkey God, also known as the White City or the City of the Jaguar, is believed to have been a thriving civilization that vanished without a trace. Despite numerous expeditions, the city remains shrouded in mystery, and its origins, history, and culture remain largely unknown.
BBC
Cows arrive as new Wandlebury Country Park lawnmowers
A country park has taken delivery of new "lawnmowers" in the form of eight Belted Galloway cows. They have travelled from Scotland to maintain the wild flower meadows at Wandlebury Country Park near Cambridge. Ed Wombwell, estate manager for Cambridge Past Present and Future, which runs the park, said the...
BBC
Rochford tree chopped down after 15-week housing protest
Contractors have chopped down a tree that was at the centre of a 15-week protest by local campaigners. Housing developer Bloor Homes obtained a High Court injunction to move the demonstrators who set up camp at the tree in Rochford, Essex, in October. The oak, which was subject to a...
ScienceBlog.com
The mysterious black behemoths controlling our galaxies
Scientists try to unravel the birth, growth and power of black holes, some of the most forceful yet difficult-to-detect objects in our Universe. It was only last year that astronomers were finally able to unveil the first pictures of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy. But you couldn’t actually see the black hole itself, not directly. That’s because it is so dense that its gravitational pull prevents even light from escaping.
a-z-animals.com
See These Hyenas Corner A Lion, Then Reinforcements Arrive
There is a special part of The Lion King film where Simba is cornered by hyenas and calls for help. Before long the mighty Mufasa arrives and saves the day! This is a real-life re-enactment – with a few changes! There is so much going on here – it can be hard to keep up so it is worth watching it a few times.
See the objects humans left behind on the moon
The first spacecraft crashed into the moon in 1959, and ever since, the celestial body has become home to thousands of pounds of metals, memorabilia and other debris purposefully placed there by humans.
