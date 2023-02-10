Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Fourth person charged in Wichita man’s death

By Laura McMillan,

6 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the charges filed. A previous version included a clerical error that had been entered into the 18th Judicial District Court records system.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest after a fatal shooting last July.

Nancy A.M. Miller (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The district attorney’s office says Nancy Miller appeared before a judge Thursday and was charged with first-degree murder and a count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

According to court records, the crime is linked to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Donovan Graves . Graves was shot while in the 5200 block of South Clifton on July 11, 2022.

Greenlight given to East Kellogg expansion

Sheriff Jeff Easter said investigators learned that Graves allegedly went to South Clifton for a drug transaction . Easter said that Graves allegedly pulled a gun on a man and a teenage girl and tried to rob them of marijuana, but the man allegedly pulled a gun and shot Graves.

Friends drove Graves to a QuikTrip at 47th South and Hydraulic, where investigators found him dead in the vehicle.

Easter said 20-year-old Brian Youngman of Wichita was the alleged shooter. Youngman is charged with first-degree murder and attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office says Miller was the teenage girl who was allegedly with Youngman. She was 17 at the time but is now 18 years old.

Brian Youngman (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
Lanita Baugh (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
Myrashia Griffin (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The two adult females who were allegedly with Graves, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh and 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin of Wichita, were charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Miller’s next court date is Feb. 22.

