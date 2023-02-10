Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WFLA

Congress considers repeal of Iraq War authorization

By Hannah Brandt,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsG9T_0kjJSG2d00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress may soon claw back some of its war powers from the president.

Lawmakers are considering legislation to repeal two measures giving open-ended authorization for military force in Iraq.

“We were at war with Iraq. Now we’re not,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said.

Yet, two measures from decades ago are still in place, giving the president a blank check for military force in Iraq. Senators Kaine and Todd Young (R-Ind.) are leading the charge to repeal those authorizations and take back Congress’s war powers.

“I say this as the father of a Marine. It’s so grave and important. We shouldn’t just say ‘oh the president can decide it.’ We should own those decisions, including declaring when a war is over,” Kaine said.

Florida lawmakers vote to expand DeSantis’ migrant flight program

The legislation has support from both parties in the Senate and the House. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) says he also supports the repeal effort, and has plans to bring it up for a vote in the Senate soon.

Not everyone is on board. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) warns Congress needs to be careful about restricting a president’s ability to act in military situations.

“I think we have to keep looking at it and look at how it’s being used,” Scott said. “I want to make sure the President has the authority to make a decision in a quick manner.”

Sen. Kaine argues repealing the authorizations won’t prevent that. He points out that the Constitution does give the president some military power, but only gives Congress the ability to declare war.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida on Friday?
Tallahassee, FL5 hours ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL43 minutes ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Most Popular
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
Crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian struck twice while crossing road in Largo, police say
Largo, FL11 hours ago
Florida woman takes home $1 million from scratch-off ticket
Jacksonville, FL9 hours ago
Gabby Petito’s family attorney wants alleged ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mom
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs dies
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Brooksville woman knowingly set ‘intense’ fire that killed relative, sheriff says
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Rep. Steube personally thanks medical staff who helped save his life
Sarasota, FL4 hours ago
‘Really terrifying’: Woman injured on Florida State Fair ride
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Florida Mega Millions jackpot winner expected to be identified this week
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Worker falls from 18th story of Sarasota construction site
Sarasota, FL10 hours ago
Sarasota woman donates kidney to stranger just before Valentine’s Day
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Deputies find 70-year-old woman bound up in home
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Breeze Airways adds new nonstop flights from Tampa starting at $39
Tampa, FL2 days ago
8 struck after SUV loses brakes at Florida auto auction
Lauderdale Lakes, FL1 day ago
Top college softball takes-over Clearwater
Clearwater, FL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy