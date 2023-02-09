ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie completes $2.6 million project to replace Mets field for first time in 34 years

By Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Man wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. – A 61-year-old man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game after making a stop at a RaceTrac gas station. Roman Rodriguez, of Hillsborough County, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. High school basketball coach fired after posing as...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Several Florida Restaurants Mentioned in Top 50 Eateries in the United States

Eating out is a luxury that many of us like to enjoy when we can. According to a recent survey, around 64% of people dine out in some capacity at least once per week. However, eating out is more expensive than it used to be. Restaurateurs have had to raise their prices in response to inflation and rising food costs, which means diners sometimes have to spend more when they want to enjoy a meal away from home.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

The 5 Most Dangerous Cities In Florida

We know how ominous “The most dangerous cities in Florida” sounds, but we think it’s important to know. The good news is out of a list of 100 dangerous cities in the U.S., only 5 in Florida made the list. Of those 5 cities, none of them cracked the top 50 in this updated study. A lot of people probably assume big metros like Miami, Tampa and Orlando made the list, but nope!
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

Win Tickets to the ST. LUCIE COUNTY FAIR!

St. Lucie County, Fla- The largest event in St. Lucie County returns to the Fairgrounds on February 24th. through Sunday, March 5th! That means ten non-stop days of thrilling rides, entertainment, and fun all in one spot! Don’t miss the midway featuring your favorite rides and live entertainment including music, magic, comedy circus, a petting zoo, the kiddie carnival, PRCA Wide Open Rodeo, Demo Derby, racing pigs and much more.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours

Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.

When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
flkeysnews.com

Men-of-war are on South Florida beaches. What you need to know to avoid the sting

Men-of-war are familiar unwanted visitors on shores along Florida beaches in the spring. But recent strong breezes have swept these potentially painful pests our way. Several Florida municipalities have warned of an influx of Portuguese men-of-war on the beaches. Often mistaken for jellyfish because of their jelly-like appearance, the man-of-war...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Cities Where Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price

It’s a tough market to become a new homeowner. But on the bright side, there are some Florida cities where some homes are selling below their asking price. Some are even a quick drive from the Tampa Bay area. We got the list from Stacker, who analyzed data from Redfin. They’re data shows sales from the month of December 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida

People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy