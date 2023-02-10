NASA awards Mars mission launch to Blue Origin

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- NASA has commissioned private space launch company Blue Origin , to launch a mission to study the magnetosphere of Mars.

NASA has chosen Blue Origin to launch the ESCAPADE mission, which will send a spacecraft to Mars' to study the planet's magnetosphere. Illustration by NASA/Press Release

The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission, known as ESCAPADE, is planned to launch in late 2024 on Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket.

Blue Origin is among 13 companies selected for contracts under NASA's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare launch services program, with a maximum total of $300 million over five years.

The private spaceflight company that was founded by Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos .

The mission "will study Mars' magnetosphere -- the magnetized area of space around the planet -- using two identical small spacecraft, which will provide simultaneous two-point observations," NASA said in a news release.

"ESCAPADE is a twin-spacecraft Class D mission that will study solar wind energy transfer through Mars' unique hybrid magnetosphere," Blue Origin said in a news release Thursday.

"ESCAPADE follows a long tradition of NASA Mars science and exploration missions, and we're thrilled NASA's Launch Services Program has selected New Glenn to to launch the instruments that will study Mars' magnetosphere," said Blue Origin CEO Jarret Jones.

The mission will take 11 months to reach Mars, and the two spacecraft will subsequently require several months to adjust orbits to begin studying the planet's magnetosphere, NASA said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com