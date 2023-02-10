New Orleans Local Shares the Honest Truth About Popular 'Star Wars'-Themed Parade

Mardis Gras takes place on February 21st this year, and in New Orleans , many Mardis Gras krewes are already putting on parades. Some krewes have been around for well over 100 years, but a much-newer krewe, the "Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus" has been turning heads with its unique theme.

Founded in 2010, the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus aims to bring a splash of sci-fi to the New Orleans Mardis Gras scene. New Orleans local @bukutriece decided to share her thoughts on the geeky group.

First off, we gotta say- this krewe of Chewbacchan-aliens (yes, that's what they called themselves) looks like a ton of fun! There's a lot of Star Wars influence to this parade (they are the Krewe of Chewbacchus, after all), but their theming isn't exclusively limited to Star Wars , either, as their group was full of aliens and sci-fi creatures of all kinds! Even Triece, who's never seen Star Wars , could join in on the fun as this crazy krewe brought sci-fi to the streets!

Speaking of Triece, we loved how refreshingly succinct she was with her opinion. She's not afraid to give out critiques- she felt that this krewe was kind of messy and disorganized. However, she didn't seem to mind, as the boundless energy and fun they exuded more than made up for their lack of organization. We're on Triece's side here: when it comes to a Mardis Gras parade, we'd rather see something messy but fun than organized but serious!

Viewers were laughing and enjoying the festivities right along with Triece. "As someone who walked last night, “A bunch of friends got together and said we gone get drunk and walk together” is exactly what happened," attested Chewbacchan-alien @thelocalcryptid. "Hot pink Chewie was the best! And girl. That’s how that parade always is. It’s one of my faves," agreed @andreaheister.

Many viewers really enjoyed this krewe's loose, fun vibe. "Yeah this parade is so sweet because it feels like seeing a bunch of friends having fun," admired @mightymonika.

The actual main Mardis Gras parade draws massive crowds each year, and not everyone can handle those crowds. So why not check out some of the smaller parades earlier in the season? If you're a sci-fi fan, be on the lookout for the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus in New Orleans next parade season. May the festivities be with you!

