Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

UGA researchers go deep into Georgia swamp to find massive gator after losing GPS signal

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvltH_0kjJHUPA00

His name was Doc. Coming in at about 400 pounds, the massive 11-foot gator was the dominant male that lived in Mud Lake in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The last time researchers came across Doc was in June 2022 and they realized something was wrong.

“He was very skinny. We suspected Doc was an older alligator based on the sheer number of injuries he had, but when we saw how much weight he had lost in just over a year we realized he was even older than we initially thought,” the University of Georgia’s Ecology Lab said in a Facebook post this week.

The team of researchers first captured Doc in April 2021 and tagged him as part of their satellite tag study.

Last year, WSB′s Berndt Petersen went with UGA researchers as they tagged gators across Georgia and into South Carolina.

The goal of the team was to figure out what the future holds for reptiles and other species that call our planet home and change potential negative outcomes before it’s too late.

As for Doc, researchers said he eventually moved into a secluded part of the refuge and the team stopped receiving GPS points from him in August.

“Because of how far out into the swamp he had moved, we were unable to get to him to figure out exactly what had happened to him. It was only recently … that we were able to investigate his last known location,” the post said.

Eventually, they did find what remained of Doc some “14.5 miles out into the swamp.”

But his remains will now help in the study of the creatures for years to come.

“We found not only his satellite tag but roughly 60% of his skeleton, including his huge skull,” the UGA Coastal Ecology Lab said. “We are still missing nearly 3 feet of his spine as well as many of the small intricate bones in the feet.

Researchers said it’s hard to determine an alligator’s exact age, but they typically live between 60-70 years, some even longer.

“We are saddened by Doc’s passing but are thankful for the data he provided and educational value his skeleton will provide,” the ecology lab said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State
Georgia witness photographs two hovering orb-like objects
Villa Rica, GA3 days ago
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
Pendergrass, GA26 days ago
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Suches, GA9 days ago
Most Popular
Florida Alligator Snatches Wild Hog, And A Whole Bunch Of Other Gators Come Looking For A Bite
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own
Bogue Chitto, MS20 days ago
This Family Restaurant In Alabama Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Rogersville, AL29 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Myrtle Beach, SC23 days ago
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?
Fayetteville, NC24 days ago
Few People Know About The Missing Nuclear Bomb Hiding Somewhere Off The Coast Of Georgia
Savannah, GA2 days ago
This Ghost Hunt In A Former Alabama Plantation House Isn’t For The Faint Of Heart
Birmingham, AL8 days ago
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
Atlanta, GA8 days ago
The Battle of Briar Creek, Georgia — A Crushing Loss for American Forces in the South
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Delray Beach, FL6 days ago
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
Macon, GA13 days ago
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Raleigh, NC15 days ago
Woman found along Georgia highway 37 years ago identified through DNA as missing Florida mother
Newton, GA14 days ago
Alabama Scenic Dinner Train Rides (2023)
Calera, AL3 days ago
Large great white sharks are gathering off South Carolina, satellite tracking shows
Charleston, SC14 days ago
13-year-old girl goes to hospital for headache, dies hours later from leukemia in Georgia
Grovetown, GA2 days ago
This Candy Store in South Carolina Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
Surfside Beach, SC14 days ago
Former NFL player Eric Johnson accused of human trafficking in Georgia
Decatur, GA2 hours ago
These Super Bowl commercials have Georgia ties
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
Georgia football: Justus Terry sophomore highlights of Dawgs 2025 4-star DL commitment
Athens, GA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy