This Is Nevada's Most Popular Super Bowl Snack

Study Finds determined the most popular Super Bowl foods in each state. The website states, "When you think of the Super Bowl, do you think of Buffalo wings as something to look forward to? Well, it turns out wings are only the sixth most popular Super Bowl food across the nation (don’t tell Bills fans)."
According to the study, Nevada's most popular Super Bowl food is hummus . That snack was the sixth most popular super Bowl food in the US.
Here are the country's top 10 most popular Super Bowl snacks:
meatballs
guacamole
chips and salsa
tater tots
chili
hummus
nachos
pigs in a blanket
spinach artichoke
Other popular snacks that landed on the list include buffalo wings, seven layer dip, crab balls, garlic knots, and mozarella sticks. Researchers found that appetizers make up most people's diets on game days with 70 percent of Americans sticking to appetizers on Super Bowl Sunday .
