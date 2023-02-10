Read full article on original website
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)
Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
11,641 Shares in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
GLBZ opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.67. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 32.5%
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January
PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Decreased by Analyst
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for DHI Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.
