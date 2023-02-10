This Is Texas' Most Popular Super Bowl Snack

Photo: Getty Images

We all know that tasty snacks are one of the most important parts of game day. And people go all out on Super Bowl Sunday , whipping up some of the best foods for the big game.

Study Finds determined the most popular Super Bowl foods in each state. The website states, "When you think of the Super Bowl, do you think of Buffalo wings as something to look forward to? Well, it turns out wings are only the sixth most popular Super Bowl food across the nation (don’t tell Bills fans)."

According to the study, Texas' most popular Super Bowl food is chips and salsa . That snack was the third most popular super Bowl food in the US.

Here are the country's top 10 most popular Super Bowl snacks:

meatballs guacamole chips and salsa tater tots chili hummus nachos pigs in a blanket spinach artichoke

Other popular snacks that landed on the list include queso, buffalo wings, seven layer dip, crab balls, garlic knots, and mozarella sticks. Researchers found that appetizers make up most people's diets on game days with 70 percent of Americans sticking to appetizers on Super Bowl Sunday .

Check out the full list of the most popular Super Bowl foods in each state on Study Finds' website .