West Ham vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

West Ham host Chelsea in the opening fixture of the Premier League weekend on Saturday, with both teams desperate for a win to boost their position in the table.

The Hammers remain just a point and a place above the relegation zone, despite picking up a win against Everton and a draw at Newcastle in their last two matches.

Chelsea are ninth after a run of just one Premier League win in their last six games, while Graham Potter ’s side have failed to score in their last two.

It means the Chelsea manager is under pressure to spark some life into his team’s attack, but the Blues are set to be boosted by the return of Joao Felis from suspension.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 11 February.

Is it on TV and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio.

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Madueke, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz.

What was the team news?

Thilo Kehrer sustained an injury at Newcastle last week and was removed at half time, with the defender set to be unavailable along with Kurt Zouma, Maxwell Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca.

Raheem Sterling is the latest to join Chelsea’s lengthy injury list after picking up a knock in training but the Blues are set to be boosted by the return of Joao Felix , who is available again following his three-match suspension for being sent off against Fulham on his Premier League debut.

Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria have returned to training but remain doubts while Graham Potter may also have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund, especially with Reece James and Ben Chilwell only just returning from injury.

Odds

West Ham: 9/4

Draw: 12/5

Chelsea: 5/4

Prediction

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea