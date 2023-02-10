Fox cancels Biden Super Bowl interview

Executives at the parent company of Fox News have cancelled plans to broadcast an interview with President Joe Biden rather than allow Mr Biden to sit for an interview with a Fox-owned channel targeted at Black audiences, the White House has said.

The Fox-owned television broadcast network is airing this year’s Super Bowl, the National Football League championship game. Since the early 2000s, the sitting president grants an interview to the network hosting that year’s NFL broadcast.

In a statement , White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden had planned to grant an interview to Fox Soul, a streaming channel owned by Fox Corp launched in 2020 that is available on multiple streaming services and over-the-top television platforms.

At the time, Fox Television Stations executive Jack Abernathy told the Los Angeles Times that the channel would broadcast shows that would be “what African American people talk about around the kitchen table”.

“This is programmed by and for that community,” he said.

But Ms Jean-Pierre revealed that rather than allow Mr Biden to speak to a correspondent from the Fox network targeted at Black Americans instead of an interviewer from their flagship news channel — a network that often platforms and promotes views shared by white nationalists and far-right extremists — Fox executives cancelled the interview with Mr Biden.

“The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans. We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled,” she said.

Mr Biden has sat for separate interviews this week with correspondents from the PBS Newshour and Telemundo, but not with anyone from Fox.