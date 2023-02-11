Is West Ham vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham host Chelsea in the opening game of the Premier League weekend.

The Hammers have picked up four points from their last two matches against Everton and Newcastle but remain just a point and place above the Premier League’s bottom three.

Chelsea have just one win in their last seven matches in all competitions - with Graham Potter under pressure to spark some life into his team’s attack.

The Blues have failed to score in their last two matches following goalless draws against Liverpool and Fulham.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 11 February.

Is it on TV and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What was the team news?

Thilo Kehrer sustained an injury at Newcastle last week and was removed at half time, with the defender set to be unavailable along with Kurt Zouma, Maxwell Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca.

Raheem Sterling is the latest to join Chelsea’s lengthy injury list after picking up a knock in training but the Blues are set to be boosted by the return of Joao Felix , who is available again following his three-match suspension for being sent off against Fulham on his Premier League debut.

Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria have returned to training but remain doubts while Graham Potter may also have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund, especially with Reece James and Ben Chilwell only just returning from injury.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio.

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Madueke, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz.

Odds

West Ham: 9/4

Draw: 12/5

Chelsea: 5/4

Prediction

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea