Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

Colorado meteorologist warns of 3-to-5-foot snow drifts ahead of incoming storm

By Spencer McKee,

10 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: YayaErnst (iStock).

In case you haven't heard yet, it's looking like the next big storm to hit Colorado will start rolling into the state on Tuesday afternoon. While the National Weather Service hasn't released their official snowfall forecast yet, some local meteorologists are already releasing their predictions.

In one of the more in-depth forecasts, Colorado Springs' Matt Meister, of Fox21, took to Twitter to warn the public of potential three-to-five-foot snowdrifts that could result from a foot or more of snow and blowing winds.

This prediction is in-line with the National Weather Service prediction of heavy snow from February 14 to 16. Their current mapping also shows a chance of heavy snow for much of the state from February 17 to 21.

While the last week or so has been relatively dry in Colorado and a warmer weekend is ahead, weather will be changing soon.

Find more of Meister's coverage here and follow along with the National Weather Service for alerts and warnings related to the incoming storm.

