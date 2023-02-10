Suspected kidnapper snatches child from shopping cart at Colorado Walmart

File photo. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A woman from Blanca, Colorado was arrested on Thursday after allegedly attempting to kidnap a child from a Walmart in Alamosa, according to officials from the Alamosa Police Department.

Police were first notified to an in progress kidnapping at the store at around 12:47 PM, according to a news release. The suspect, 50-year-old Kimberli Jones, allegedly snatched a child out of a shopping cart.

"Due to the quick actions of citizens within the store at the time of the incident, they were able to restrain the suspect until law enforcement arrived and reunited the young child back safely to parents," the release said.

Jones was taken to the Alamosa County Detention Center, and has been charged with kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse, and disorderly conduct.

"The Alamosa Police Department would like to thank the brave citizens, Walmart staff, and community for the quick response and for being alert," the release said.