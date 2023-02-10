Trimble falls to Chillicothe in regular season finale

The Trimble Lady Tomcats concluded their regular season on Wednesday night, falling 65-43 to Chillicothe in a matchup where Trimble just couldn’t keep up with an explosive Lady Cavalier offense. Jaylee Orsborne led the Lady Tomcats with 18 points and a perfect 6-6 mark from the free throw line.

Trimble was chasing from the jump in this one. Avery Erslan had nine of her team-leading 23 points in the first quarter for Chillicothe, leading to a 20-point quarter from the Lady Cavaliers.

Trimble could only muster up eight first quarter points and found themselves down 12 heading into the second frame. Abby Weber had four of her six points in the first quarter.

Momentum started to swing slightly in the second quarter for Trimble. Orsborne hit a pair of three-pointers en route to a 10-point quarter from the sophomore. Unluckily though, Chillicothe was able to match Trimble’s scoring output, keeping the deficit exactly where it was, heading into the second half.

Six different players scored for the Lady Cavaliers in their 18-point third quarter. Trimble was able to keep up, putting 14 more points up in the third quarter, five of those coming from Rilynn Fouts who finished with eight.

Still though, the damage of the first quarter continued to haunt Trimble as they went into the final quarter down 16 points.

The Lady Tomcats could only score seven in the final frame, allowing Chillicothe to dribble the ball out and head home victorious.

With the regular season now in the books, Trimble next looks to the postseason where they kick off their postseason play on the road against Paint Valley on Feb. 15.