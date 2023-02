Shown is the Firebird mascot designed by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke student Preston Coker for the Old Main Stream Academy.

PEMBROKE — A senior art student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is the creative mind behind the sleek design for Old Main Stream Academy’s mascot.

Preston Coker designed the Firebird mascot for the K-5 charter school. Scott, a senior, is the digital content developer for UNCP’s Office of Online Learning. He is also a standout student-athlete on the track and field team.