F4WOnline

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham set for Impact No Surrender pre-show

By Ian Carey,

10 days ago

Bailey accepted Gresham's challenge this week on Before the Impact.

Impact Wrestling

Impact has confirmed a new match for the Countdown to No Surrender.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham is now official for the show.

An angle setting up the match took place entirely on episodes of Before the Impact in recent weeks. Gresham issued a challenge to Bailey during the February 2 episode and Bailey accepted on this week's show. Impact then made the match official on Friday.

Gresham and Bailey have faced each other several times for multiple promotions. Most recently, they split two singles matches in GCW with Gresham winning at Moment of Clarity and Bailey avenging the loss at GCW Aura. Bailey defeated Gresham at a CZW show in 2015 and a C4 show in 2016 as well.

Impact Wrestling No Surrender is scheduled for February 24, 2023, from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. The advertised lineup for the show is as follows:

  • Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Rich Swann
  • Knockouts Champion Mickie James defends against Masha Slamovich
  • No. 1 contender's four-way: PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. TBD vs. TBD
  • Bullet Club vs. Time Machine
  • Pre-show: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
  • Pre-show: "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
