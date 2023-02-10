Read full article on original website
Parents slam school's decision to 'barricade' toilets with 'metal gates'
Photographs show metal gates were installed across the entrances to Castle View School's toilets with locks barring students from entering.
Parents’ anger as school tells girls to ask for ‘red card passes’ while on their period to give them access to toilets
A SECONDARY school has shocked parents asking girls on their period to request a "red card pass" if they want to use the toilet during class time. The school says it is attempting to "maximise learning time" and cut down on toilet breaks during teaching hours. Outraged parents have vented...
Mum left furious after café refuses to let five-year-old daughter use toilet
A mum was left fuming after a café refused to allow her five-year-old daughter to use the toilet. The mum decided to treat her daughter to a meal out at the newly-opened Blossom Café in Wythenshawe, Manchester, at the weekend, but they ended up leaving before they'd even ordered.
Mum left stunned after realising what the plastic on formula boxes is for
A mum was left shook, and honestly probably a little bit annoyed, after discovering what the little piece of plastic on the inside of a baby formula container is for - right after taking her baby off milk. Gillian Mitchell told her TikTok followers that she's just spotted a genius...
Mum left outraged after daughter stopped eating because school claims she's 'overweight'
A mum claims that her daughter started refusing to eat after being told by her school that she is ‘overweight’ in a letter. The mum, with a daughter in the third grade, says that the kids at school were made to take part in a fitness test, with height and weight measurements taken to give a BMI chart reading.
Principal Found Dead On Prestigious School Grounds With Husband And Child
"Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person," said Alastair Wells, Chair of the Board of Governors at Epsom College in the U.K.
Head of Epsom College found dead at school alongside husband and daughter
Emma Pattison and family found at prestigious Surrey independent school early on Sunday morning
BBC
Anger after Redcar lollipop lady removed near school
A decision to remove a lollipop lady opposite a school has put children at risk of an accident, parents claim. The patrol near Coatham Church of England Primary School, Redcar, was moved to a "busier location" in November. One parent said she "nearly got run over" as she had to...
Heartbroken mum is spending over £4,000 a day to keep baby daughter alive in hospital
A heartbroken mum has shared a plea for help as she reveals she's spending more than £4,000 a day to keep her baby daughter alive. Australian Honey Ahimsa currently lives in Bali with her partner Pan, their five-year-old son Hendrix and their seven-week-old girl Lucky. But in the early...
BBC
Camilla postpones West Midlands events over Covid
The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations. She was later due to travel to a library in...
BBC
Wrexham: Missing dog takes 100-mile round-trip in taxi
A dog was taken on a 100-mile (161km) round trip to Manchester airport after getting lost on its morning walk. Three-year-old Ralph ran off at a popular dog walking spot in Wrexham at 05:00 GMT on Monday morning while his owner chatted with another dog owner. Uncharacteristically, he didn't come...
BBC
Norwich mother's two-year fight for sons' schooling
A mother says she feels "battered and beaten" after fighting to get her two sons into a special school. Sally Brown, from Norwich, said she was forced to take legal action after a two-year battle, which had affected her boys' mental health. Norfolk County Council had rejected her application for...
Fury as Man Sends Adopted Child Away Over Tantrum: 'Pack a Bag'
Unresolved trauma combined with the hormonal changes of puberty can make adolescence especially difficult for some teenagers.
Long memories of a school that was divided by class
As a former pupil of Haberdashers’ Aske’s boys’ school, and an exact contemporary of Brenda Sufrin, who was at the girls’ school 65 years ago (Letters, 6 February), I did find her “defence” of the direct grant school both equally applicable to the boys’ school, then in Cricklewood, and an extraordinary indictment of a school intended to serve a wider community than those who could merely pay. The suggestion that a school with “nonexistent careers advice” and that gave “too little encouragement to those who were not seriously academically gifted”, precisely in line with my experiences, must be a damning verdict on any school, let alone one supported by public money.
I was left gobsmacked when I discovered my late dad’s prosthetic limb on a beach
A FAMILY thought someone was pulling their leg when they discovered their late father’s prosthetic limb had washed up on a beach. Daniel Harris, 42, was gobsmacked when he saw a Facebook appeal asking why the false leg had appeared on the sand — as he believed it belonged to his dad.
Upworthy
Woman left speechless after landlord charges $200 goldfish fee and a monthly ‘pet rent’ of $15
A greedy landlord is someone that everyone despises. We may all agree to disagree on other issues, but we all loathe the price-gouging practices of our landlords. Many of us may be struggling to pay rent and scrounging to put food on the table, and in moments like this, the last thing we want is our landlord pounding at our door with an eviction notice, giving us only a week or two to grab our belongings and leave. They may come up with creative excuses to extract money from our wallets, for example, a "pet fee."
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
Drag queen storyteller says readings ‘help youngsters discover true selves’
Aida H Dee’s Tate Britain events attracted rival protests from a far-right group and counter-protests led by Stand Up to Racism
BBC
Sewerby Hall: Wild deer rescued after getting stuck in fence
A wild deer has been rescued after getting trapped in the railings surrounding a tourist attraction in East Yorkshire. The female roe deer was found in the fencing at Sewerby Hall near Bridlington on Saturday morning. Staff from the hall's zoo freed the animal with help from a local veterinary...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
