A greedy landlord is someone that everyone despises. We may all agree to disagree on other issues, but we all loathe the price-gouging practices of our landlords. Many of us may be struggling to pay rent and scrounging to put food on the table, and in moments like this, the last thing we want is our landlord pounding at our door with an eviction notice, giving us only a week or two to grab our belongings and leave. They may come up with creative excuses to extract money from our wallets, for example, a "pet fee."

3 DAYS AGO