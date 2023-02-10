ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Anger after Redcar lollipop lady removed near school

A decision to remove a lollipop lady opposite a school has put children at risk of an accident, parents claim. The patrol near Coatham Church of England Primary School, Redcar, was moved to a "busier location" in November. One parent said she "nearly got run over" as she had to...
BBC

Camilla postpones West Midlands events over Covid

The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations. She was later due to travel to a library in...
BBC

Wrexham: Missing dog takes 100-mile round-trip in taxi

A dog was taken on a 100-mile (161km) round trip to Manchester airport after getting lost on its morning walk. Three-year-old Ralph ran off at a popular dog walking spot in Wrexham at 05:00 GMT on Monday morning while his owner chatted with another dog owner. Uncharacteristically, he didn't come...
BBC

Norwich mother's two-year fight for sons' schooling

A mother says she feels "battered and beaten" after fighting to get her two sons into a special school. Sally Brown, from Norwich, said she was forced to take legal action after a two-year battle, which had affected her boys' mental health. Norfolk County Council had rejected her application for...
The Guardian

Long memories of a school that was divided by class

As a former pupil of Haberdash﻿ers’ Aske’s boys’ school, and an exact contemporary of Brenda Sufrin, who was at the girls’ school 65 years ago (Letters, 6 February), I did find her “defence” of the direct grant school both equally applicable to the boys’ school, then in Cricklewood, and an extraordinary indictment of a school intended to serve a wider community than those who could merely pay. The suggestion that a school with “nonexistent careers advice” and that gave “too little encouragement to those who were not seriously academically gifted”, precisely in line with my experiences, must be a damning verdict on any school, let alone one supported by public money.
Upworthy

Woman left speechless after landlord charges $200 goldfish fee and a monthly ‘pet rent’ of $15

A greedy landlord is someone that everyone despises. We may all agree to disagree on other issues, but we all loathe the price-gouging practices of our landlords. Many of us may be struggling to pay rent and scrounging to put food on the table, and in moments like this, the last thing we want is our landlord pounding at our door with an eviction notice, giving us only a week or two to grab our belongings and leave. They may come up with creative excuses to extract money from our wallets, for example, a "pet fee."
BBC

Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home

Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC

Sewerby Hall: Wild deer rescued after getting stuck in fence

A wild deer has been rescued after getting trapped in the railings surrounding a tourist attraction in East Yorkshire. The female roe deer was found in the fencing at Sewerby Hall near Bridlington on Saturday morning. Staff from the hall's zoo freed the animal with help from a local veterinary...
BBC

Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home

The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...

