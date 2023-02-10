Sunday's the Big Game - Lusty Lobster Appetizers - Guaranteed Winner

RED BANK, NJ: Oh man! Check out the picture carousel to see the delicious apps that the Lusty Lobster has made for you for the Big Game

This Sunday, February 12 the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle for the Superbowl title.

Both have records of 16 wins and 3 losses.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30pm, and it should be an exciting game!

Order your Seafood Apps for Pickup Now

Seared Tuna Party Platter - serves 8 - 10

Crab Cake Sliders served on tasty King's Hawaiian Bread, comes with 3 homemade sauces

Shell Fish Appetizer: 6 each: Oysters Rockefeller, Clams Casino, Stuffed Clams

Order the best seafood dishes and appetizers for your family and guests from the Lusty Lobster!

Lusty's will make the Apps - you relax and enjoy the Big Game!

Lusty's Party Platter - Choice of 3 Sizes

Shrimp only, Shrimp & Crab Claws, Shrimp & Lobster Tail and much more. See the graphic for complete offerings

Heat and Serve - The Best of the Best!

Over 12 to choose from! Crab cake Sliders, Buffalo Shrimp Dip, Crab Parmesan Dip, and much, much more! See the graphic for complete offerings

Order these tasty treats now and pick up on Saturday, February 11 by 3:00pm.

Call 732 - 291 - 1548 or order online at BESTLOBSTER.COM

Enjoy the Big Game with delicious Platters and Heat and Serve dishes from the Lusty Lobster!

The Lusty Lobster is located at 88 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ, telephone 732-291-4100. Email them at customerservice@bestlobster.com.

Lusty's Winter Hour's:10:00am - 3:00pm, Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.

