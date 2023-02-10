High School Highlights: 12 local wrestlers advance to sectional round; New Trier hoops picks up two dramatic wins

A summary of preps sports competition from area schools over the past week . Send scores and highlights to joe@therecordns.org.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Loyola 64, Providence St. Mel 27

Andrew Hollerich scored 12 points and Charlie Tierney chipped in 11 as the Ramblers picked up a Catholic League victory on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Wilmette.

Highland Park 45, Lake Forest Academy 42

The Giants picked up the nonconference win on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

New Trier 63, Lakeside Lutheran (Wisc.) 59

Jake Fiegen dropped 36 points to help the Trevians erase a double-digit deficit and earn the victory Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Border Battle shootout at The Prairie School in Racine, Wisconsin.

Colby Smith drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute for New Trier.

New Trier 57, Evanston 55

Jake Fiegen scored 18 points and Logan Feller added 13 as the Trevians outlasted their rivals on Friday, Feb. 3., in Evanston.

De la Salle 50, Loyola 46 (3OT)

Andrew Hollerich finished with 15 points and Alex Engro added 10 points, 5 assists and 4 steals for the Ramblers on Friday, Feb. 3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Trier 45, Highland Park 28

Rachael Zacks recorded 20 points and 6 steals for the visiting Trevians to a CSL crossover victory on Tuesday, Feb. 7

Maddie Chabot had 12 points and McKenzie Reitmayer 10 for the Giants.

Libertyville 45, New Trier 36

Rachael Zacks (15 points) and Reese Leahy (9 points) led the Trevs in the nonconference loss Saturday, Feb. 4.

Mother McAuley 55, Loyola Academy 54 (OT)

Nora Emerson drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer for Loyola to send the game to overtime, but the Mighty Macs edged Loyola in the extra period on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Wilmette.

Evanston 68, New Trier 58

Sela Klein scored 20 points, awhile Rachael Zacks had 16 points and 8 rebounds in the Trevs’ rivalry loss Friday, Feb. 3, in Evanston.

WRESTLING

IHSA Class 3A Fremd Regional

Massey Odiotti (120 pounds), Gavin Pardilla (113) and Kai Calcutt (220) won regional titles on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Palatine and were among a record-setting seven Loyola Academy wrestlers to qualify for sectional competition.

James Hemmila (106, 2nd), Patrick Zimmer (126, 2nd), Joey Herbert (285, 2nd) and Zain Javan (138, 2nd) also qualified for sectional competition for the Ramblers.

Eli Polacek (145, 2nd) and Tagg Miller (152, 3rd) advanced for New Trier, while Wilson Wright (160), William Morrison (170) and Tyler Jackson (182) all placed fourth in their divisions.

IHSA Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional

Nate Ferrari (132 pounds) and Dmitry Derbedyenyev (152) won regional championships for Highland Park on Saturday, Feb. 4, and with Mark Martinez (138, 2nd) advanced to the sectional round.

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE

New Trier 134.5, Glenbrook South 51.5

Charlie Bufton, Jack Myers and Wilhelm Chaplin finished 1-2-3 in the 100-yard breaststroke to help the Trevians to a dual meet victory on Friday, Feb. 3.

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA Resurrection Regional

Madeline Blake (1,050 pinfall), Vicky Hughes (1,043) and Ariella Petersen (1,037) led New Trier to a sectional-qualifying fourth-place finish on Saturday, Feb. 4

