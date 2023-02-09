Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) T-Mobile's latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom. The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile's 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn't stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company "tried" to film an ad with the two.
msn.com
Wordle Today: Hints, Clues and Answer for Wordle 602, February 11
Wordle was devised by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021, but after the game was acquired by The New York Times the following year, its reach extended exponentially. Players can now easily save their stats and winning streaks on their New York Times Games account and share their results on social media. You can also compare your solution to the day's puzzle against the Times' Wordlebot.
Comments / 0