How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Missouri

After a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt, Tennessee must turn it around for a home game against the Missouri Tigers.

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a crushing loss against Vanderbilt. The Commodores got out to a quick start and ultimately out-executed Tennessee in the closing minutes.

While an unranked loss stings, Tennessee doesn't have much time to dwell on it. The Missouri Tigers come to town on Saturday evening; while Missouri is another unranked squad, the Tigers are a tournament team very capable of another upset. Head coach Dennis Gates has made a strong impression in year one, and Missouri is one of the most interesting studies in college basketball.

Forward Josiah Jordan-James suffered an ankle sprain against Vanderbilt and won't play against the Tigers. Jordan-James was an integral part of the rotation , and they must replace his production for as long as he is out of the lineup.

Forward Julian Phillips took some encouraging steps against the Commodores, though he had a late mishap that contributed to the loss. Guard Santiago Vescovi had his best game since his return from injury and is another player who could help fill the void.

How To Watch Missouri @ Tennessee

Gameday: Saturday, February 11th, 2023.

6:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

