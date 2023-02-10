REPORT: Ben McAdoo Won't Return as Panthers OC

Carolina looks to move in a different direction with its offense.

As expected, the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff will not feature Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator, according to Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live .

The Panthers' offense struggled mightily out of the gate, specifically in the passing game with Baker Mayfield under center. In seven games with the team, Mayfield completed a career-low 57% of his passes and threw for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns to six interceptions.

P.J. Walker held the fort down for a few weeks until Sam Darnold returned from injury, who finished the year and did so by helping the team to a 4-2 record over the final six games.

Arguably the biggest difference in the team down the stretch was the ability to run the football. They found an identity by pounding the rock with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard and even set franchise records in their win over Detroit on Christmas Eve.

Carolina finished the year 29th in yards per game, (306.2), 29th in passing (176.2), and 20th in scoring (20.4).

New head coach Frank Reich will likely call the offensive plays but as he mentioned in his introductory press conference, he is going to focus on building his staff first before coming to a final decision.

"I'm going to wait to see that we get the offensive staff together. Obviously, I've always enjoyed doing that. Felt like I've had a good bit of success doing that. It feels to me there's a little bit of a trend going away from that. I want to continue to re-examine that and it just depends on how the staff comes together and the coordinator thing. I'm excited about the prospects about some of the guys that are out there that could be our offensive coordinator. So, I'll wait to make the final decision on that."

