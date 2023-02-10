Pep Guardiola Confirms He Will Stay At Manchester City Despite FFP Charges

Guardiola's future was questioned by some due to previous he had made.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will be staying at the club after The Sky Blues were handed around 100 charges in relation to breaking Financial Fair Play rules by the Premier League.

Some speculated that the charges could prompt the Spaniard to walk away from the club due to comments he made surrounding the investigation in 2022: "If you lie to me, the day after I'm not here...I will be out and you will not be my friend anymore."

However, the City boss clearly believes the club have acted above board and have never lied to him, despite being handed such a large amount of charges by the Premier League.

Speaking in his press conference today ahead of his side's clash with Aston Villa, the City head coach said, via Fabrizio Romano : “I am not moving from this seat, I want to stay. More than ever, I’m sure."

“They did not lie to me. Look what happened with UEFA, we did not do anything wrong. Why should I not trust my people?”

He continued: “In England, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. This didn't happen… so they didn’t wait. But let us defend ourselves please”

This will come as welcome news to fans of the Cityzens. Guardiola's reign as City manager has brought a period of unprecedented success to the club.

In his six-year stay at the club, the former Barcelona manager has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups, and two community shields.

The case against The Sky Blues will now be brought to an independent commission, which will decide on what sanctions will be appropriate if the club are found to have breached the rules.

However, it could take years before a decision is reached as City are keen to fight the case and have hired a team of lawyers to do so.

