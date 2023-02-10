Patrick Mahomes Wins 2nd NFL MVP; Gaining on Patriots GOAT Tom Brady?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player.

Even if Patrick Mahomes wins Sunday, he'll have a ways to go before catching Tom Brady's Super Bowl rings . However, Mahomes is already closing in the GOAT's individual awards.

In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player.

Mahomes, who also won MVP in 2018, is the 10th multi-time winner. The quarterback did not attend the ceremony to accept the award, as he and the 1.5-point underdog Chiefs prepare for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Mahomes is attempting to win his second Super Bowl, while Brady retired this month with a record seven - six with the New England Patriots. Brady won all three of his MVPs in Foxboro.

After a disappointing 8-9 season in which they missed the playoffs, the Patriots were largely shut out of the post-season awards. Edge rusher Matthew Judon, who was New England's lone representative at last weekend's Pro Bowl Games , was the lone Patriots player to receive votes in any of the NFL Honors categories. He got two third-place votes to finish ninth, well behind NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Patriots, sort of, received an individual honor Thursday night as former cornerback Darrelle Revis - who helped them win XLIX in 2015 - was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mahomes joins Jim Brown and Brett Favre as the only players to win two MVPs by age 27. He gave his acceptance speech via recorded video:

"To the Chiefs organization, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff and most of all, my teammates, I would never be standing here today without y'all," Mahomes said. "Every day giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend."

Mahomes ran away with the honor, earning 48 of 50 first-place votes. The other two went to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen .

This season, Mahomes fought through a high-ankle sprain to set an NFL record of 5,614 total yards in a season plus 41 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He and the Chiefs led the league in points per game (29.2), total yards (413.6) and passing yards (297.8).

2022-2023 NFL Awards Winners

