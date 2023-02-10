Change location
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, And Live Stream Details
By Neil Andrew,10 days ago
All the key details as Leicester host Spurs in the Premier League on Saturday.
Leicester take on Spurs at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the visitors hoping to leapfrog Newcastle United in fourth place before Eddie Howe's team take to the pitch at Bournemouth.
Liverpool find themselves ten points behind Antonio Conte's team in the table, with two games in hand, so a home win would benefit the Reds in their hunt for Champions League football next season.
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV or available for streaming.
For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on Peacock.
In Canada , the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia , the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and Canal+.
