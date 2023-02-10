RCC celebrates Kindness Week

Robeson Community College will be holding Kindness Week Feb. 13-17.

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will celebrate kindness, and the need to be kind, during a weeklong campaign from February 13 to February 17. All students, faculty, staff and visitors are encouraged to take part in the festivities.

To kick off the Kindness Week, it’s ‘Hats off to Kindness.” Everyone is asked to wear their favorite hat. The Grants and Foundation Office will provide breakfast treats to faculty and staff between 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, officials hope to show students that kindness is love in action by asking everyone to wear pink or red. Since it’s Valentine’s Day, students will be treated to pizza by SGA in the Student Center starting at 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, kindness rocks! Everyone is asked to dress as a rock star or wear their favorite band shirt. The Counseling and Career Services office will have an opportunity for the campus to send “notes of kindness.” Prizes given to the winners of the “Jar of hearts” guessing game.

On Thursday, kindness is in the heart of a hero! Thursday will be the kickoff of SHOP’s (Students Helping Other People) “Sending Love Overseas,” to military servicemembers deployed. The project is sponsored by the MARC Committee, Grants & Foundations, and Counseling & Career Services. SHOP will collect items for care packages until February 28. To celebrate, everyone is asked to wear patriotic colors or dress in camo gear on Thursday. SHOP will also be delivering the notes of kindness received on Wednesday to their intended recipients.

On Friday, RCC will celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day by asking everyone to wear tie-dye, since we are all tied together by kindness.