A Scout’s Take: An In-Person Assessment of the Top Prospects from Richmond Against George Washington

A thrilling double overtime battle between Richmond and George Washington captivated the fans in Foggy Bottom as George Washington emerged victorious. Led by Richmond’s Tyler Burton and George Washington's James Bishop IV, let’s take a look at how the game’s top prospect performed.

Tyler Burton (Wing, 6’7, Senior, Richmond)

Despite scoring 15 points, Burton was inefficient from the floor (4-of-16) and just couldn't really get going all night. His first points of the game didn't come until around the 5 minute mark of the second half, which was one his best displays of creativity and self creation in the game.

The concerns about his lack of pop at the rim, burst and creativity off the bounce, and three-point shooting dip were evident. After shooting 1-of-7 from three including an airball, Burton is now shooting a career low 30% from deep after shooting 36% over the prior two years.

Although it was a rough offensive game, it didn't appear to affect his defense or overall approach. Burton stayed engaged defensively, both on and off the ball. He effectively navigated through off ball screens and drew a charge after properly rotating in help at the rim. Outside of complaining to the referee about a no call on a jump hook, Burton did not visibly show much frustration and stayed locked in on the task at hand. I'm still in on Burton as a late second round or two-way deal prospect.

James Bishop IV (Guard, 6’2, Senior, George Washington)

Efficiency and facilitation are always the two main components of Bishop’s game that I’m always watching closely. He’s a scoring-minded guard (21.3 points) with some tunnel vision and questionable shotmaking at times, but to his credit, has been much improved in those areas this season and it showed in this performance.

Bishop dropped 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting and 2-of-6 from three along with a season high 10 assists. From start to finish, he effectively found teammates for kick outs on paint touches (multiple ones to Adams) and often made good decisions out of pick-and-rolls. His five turnovers of course was not ideal and included a couple of bad throwaways. I don’t envision Bishop as a primary handler and decision maker on the NBA level anyway so it’s doubtful he’ll have the type of usage to where turnovers are a major issue.

Bishop’s shotmaking off the bounce was on display throughout as well, a true calling call for him. He came up clutch for GW late in the second half with a pull-up three after a BLOB handoff to cut the Richmond lead to 80-79 with 26 seconds left then sent the game into overtime with an and one finish at the rim off the dribble. His two made free throws in double overtime sealed the victory, extending GW’s lead to 107-103 with five seconds remaining. Bishop's shot creation, tough shot making and improved point guard skills, will have teams interested in a G League spot for him.

Brendan Adams (Guard, 6’4, Senior, George Washington)

In what has been a career year, Adams has played himself into the G League prospect conversation with averages of 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 40% from three on 6.4 attempts per game. This was a tremendous resume and record setting game for Adams.

He scorched the nets in the GW win for a game high 35 points and 9-of-12 from beyond the arc, with the majority coming off of spot ups and catch-and-shoots, while adding six assists. His nine made threes broke the school’s record for made threes in a game. Adams has never shot about 28% from three in his career until this season so games like this are incredibly important to establishing himself as a prospect with a translatable NBA skill.

Ricky Lindo Jr. (Combo Forward, 6’8, Senior, George Washington)

18 points and 13 rebounds Lindo Jr’s fifth double-double of the season. Four of those rebounds came on the offensive end, leading to second chance points and opportunities for himself and his teammates. Lindo Jr. is corralling 2.2 offensive rebounds per game, but this was his fourth straight game of at least three or more offensive rebounds. The energy big rebounded in and out his area and was a reliable play finisher at and around the rim.

He’ll garner some G League interest because of his physical tools, activity and potential ability to guard multiple positions. Without a reliable three ball (30% career), his NBA fit is murky though.

Others of Note

Matt Grace , Richmond’s 6-foot-9 stretch big grad student, buried five of his nine three pointers, and paced the team in scoring at 28 points including a couple of direct line finishes and closeout attacks.

Another Richmond grad student, Isaiah Bigelow , a 6-foot-7 grad student wing, looked like one of the best players on the floor in the first half and was solid all game for Richmond with his activity, slashing and connective passing while knocking down two threes. Finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Maximus Edwards, a 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman for GW, scored 11 points and pulled down 16 rebounds (tied the program record with 15 defensive rebounds) alongside his two made threes. He’s a long term prospect to track because of his size, shotmaking and confidence.

