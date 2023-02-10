Tiny Mouse at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sets Guinness World Record

A small rodent is breaking a big record.

'Pat' the Pacific Pocket Mouse, named after Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart, receives the Guinness World Record for oldest living mouse in human care.

He is 9 years and 211 days old.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance made the announcement touting the Pat's longevity.

Pat was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on July 14, 2013 under a conservation breeding program.

The Pacific Pocket Mouse is the smallest mouse species in North America and gets it's name from the pouches it uses to carry food and nesting materials.

It was long thought to be extinct for 20 years, until small populations were found in 1994 near Dana Point in Orange County.

It still remains an endangered species.