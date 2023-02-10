Beck Compares Phone Calls From Burt Bacharach With Those From The President

Photo: Getty Images

When news broke that Burt Bacharach passed away , musicians were quick to recalls their fondest memories of the prolific songwriter. For Beck , that meant speaking about his friendship with Bacharach in recent years.

"One of my favorite things of recent years was getting the occasional phone call from @burtbacharach ," he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos. "His name would pop up on my phone and it always felt like I was getting a call from the president (president of songwriting). He always checked in and I feel lucky for the conversations and hangs we got to have. What a master of songwriting and a generous soul— you will be missed! Take care Burt and thank you for the music."

See Beck's heartwarming tribute below.

Elvis Costello honored Bacharach during a show on Thursday (February 9), playing three of his classics: "Baby, It's You," "Anyone Who Has a Heart," and "Please Stay."

"It’s been a tough day," Costello said during the set. "You know, a really great man left us yesterday. And people say, when somebody leaves you who’s a great age, they say, well, it was a good ending. Yeah, but it’s never time to say goodbye to somebody if you love ‘em. And I’m not ashamed to say I did love this man."

Bacharach passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (February 8) from natural causes. He was 94 years old.