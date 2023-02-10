Man Melts 1,000 Cans and Turns Them Into a Guitar

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The world is a beautiful place. Some people build houses with trash; some people build instruments. Recycling and sustainability can produce some useful and beautiful things.

This man took 1,000 aluminum cans and melted them into a guitar. It’s lightweight, stunning in its simplicity, and produces such clear sound.

Recycling is a great way to save resources, but it's also a good way to create beautiful thing. You can build shelves and tables out of repurposed materials .

And the comments were full of folks appreciating amazing recycled guitar.

" I love the clear tone it has, well done I must say." @ Alta

Others were a little more clever, but just as appreciative.

"Well you can’t play heavy metal on it because it’s aluminum but it’s still nice." @ David Roman286

Recycling is good for the environment, it's good for your wallet, and it helps keep our planet healthy. What's not to love? If you're looking for a way to impact the world around you, recycling is a great place to start!

This is a great example of how a music lover with a little free time can repurpose trash into pure sound. Even if you don't have much time or money to spare, there are still ways you can reduce, reuse, and recycle.

