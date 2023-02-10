Open in App
Georgia State
Rolling Stone

‘Swarm’ Takes Stanning to the Extreme in Teaser for New Series From Donald Glover

By Daniel Kreps,

10 days ago
Atlanta duo Donald Glover and Janine Nabers take stan culture to the extreme in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Swarm .

The first teaser for the show focuses on Dominique Fishback’s Dre, “a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn,” Prime Video said of Swarm . “Who is your favorite artist?” is asked repeatedly in the preview, which hints at murder in addition to the hero worship.

Nabers, a writer on the cult FX series Atlanta , serves as showrunner on Swarm , while Glover directed the pilot episode. (The show also has Malia Obama, daughter of Barack, in the writer’s room.) The series also stars Chloe Bailey as Dre’s sister and Damson Idris as Dre’s boyfriend.

In a Vanity Fair interview , Glover described the show as “post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy,” and cited TV antiheroes like Mad Men ’s Don Draper and The Sopranos ’ Tony Soprano “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.”

Swarm will premiere at the upcoming SXSW film festival before heading to the streaming service on March 17. The series also marks the first release project from Glover’s Amazon overall deal, with his reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith for Prime Video also in the pipeline.

