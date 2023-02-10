Where’s Britney? Sam Asghari Hits Red Carpet Solo After Declaring 'No Intervention Took Place' For Troubled Singer

mega

Providing a distraction? Though it's reported Britney Spears is refusing to sit down for an intervention regarding her mental and physical health, her husband, Sam Asghari , made it seem like everything was just fine, as he attended the season premiere event for Star Trek: Picard on Thursday, February 9.

While the star, 28, tends to refrain from talking about his wife, 41, he felt the need to give a clear response when asked about the rumors.

"An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances," he told a reporter on the red carpet. "Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."

The personal trainer went to the Los Angeles event solo, donning a navy and red matching set over a black sweater. On Asghari's Instagram Story, he documented the fun night, noting the crowd of fans thought he was Rob Kardashian , adding in another post, "Officially a trekkie 🖖."

As OK! reported, sources claimed earlier this week that Spears' team has grown so worried over her erratic behavior that they tried to hold an intervention, but she allegedly refused to listen to them. However, she did have a meeting with a doctor that "went well," said an insider.

Another source insisted she's in denial over the situation, noting, "This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on."

The "Everytime" crooner eventually spoke out via social media and debunked the gossip , stating, "it makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died."

"I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all …" the superstar continued. "Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year."

The mom-of-two emphasized she's no longer in a bad place like she was years ago , revealing she was currently at home cooking and warming up near her fireplace.

"As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!!" she concluded her post. "All that love right back at ya !!!"

